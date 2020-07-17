Reputed Gang Member Accused in Desert Hot Springs Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

INDIO (CNS) – One of two reputed gang members accused of shooting up a home with adults and children on the property in Desert Hot Springs pleaded not guilty to felony charges Thursday.

Victor David Rodriguez of Phoenix, 24, is accused along with Randy Sanudo of Cathedral City, 22, in the Jan. 18 shooting in the 72000 block of Dillon Road.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Harold Hopp scheduled a felony settlement conference for Aug. 20 and kept bail at $50,000. Rodriguez remains out of custody.

Rodriguez is charged with discharging a firearm in a negligent manner and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying. He also faces a sentence- enhancing allegation of committing a felony for the benefit of a gang.

Sanudo, who remains jailed on $1 million bail, faces the same charges as Rodriguez, along with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and a sentence-enhancing allegation of being armed during the commission of a felony. He is also scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 20.

Sanudo, who also has an unresolved burglary case pending in Riverside County, pleaded not guilty to his charges in March.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, 12 bullets from at least one 9mm gun were fired at the Desert Hot Springs home on Jan. 18, although no injuries were reported.

Additional information about the alleged incident was not released.

The pair were arrested by members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force after a monthlong investigation in February.

Updated: 7/17/20 with not guilty plea