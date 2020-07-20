CIF Announces the Postponement of High School Fall Sports

The California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday the postponement of all fall season high school sports.

The fall sports including: Football, Volleyball, Water Polo, Cross Country, Competitive Cheer, Field Hockey, Gymnastics and Skiing and Snowboarding will be pushed back and possibly start in December or January.

Below is an example of what the athletic calendar might look like.

A statement released by CIF reads:

We are continuously monitoring the directives and guidelines released from the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and local county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts with student health and safety at the forefront.

You can view the full statement on their Twitter.