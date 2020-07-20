Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino Postpones all 2020 Concerts

The Cabazon Band of Mission Indians has postponed all concerts at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s Special Events Center until 2021 as part of its ongoing effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The property — including the casino, hotel and restaurants — will remain open with previously instituted precautionary measures in place, such as mandatory face masks, social distancing, temperature screenings, increased cleanings, and weekly COVID-19 testing for all employees.

“This was a very difficult decision, but ultimately we felt that it was in the best interest of our guests and employees, the performers, and the community at large,” said CBMI Chairman Doug Welmas. “By taking this additional proactive measure we can shift our focus to returning responsibly with exciting entertainment in 2021.”

New dates have been announced for the following shows:

· Chaka Khan – Saturday, February 27th

· Pitbull – Saturday, March 20th

· George Lopez – Saturday, April 3rd

Rescheduled dates for the following shows will be announced in the coming weeks:

· Kenny G – Friday, September 11th

· Chicago – Saturday, September 12th

· Banda MS – Sunday, September 13th

· Boz Scaggs – Friday, September 25th

· Daryl Hall & John Oates – Saturday, October 17th

· Pepe Aguilar – Friday, October 23rd

· Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening – Friday, October 30th

· Gladys Knight – Friday, December 19th

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all rescheduled shows.

This information is from Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino.