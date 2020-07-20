1,288 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 1,288 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 29,983 confirmed cases countywide.

One new death was also reported bringing the counties total to 588 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 561 (+48) cases, 6 deaths

Cathedral City: 1,124 (+43) cases, 13 deaths

Palm Springs: 590 (+46) cases, 19 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 160 (+7) cases, 12 deaths

Palm Desert: 652 (+23) cases, 35 deaths

Indian Wells: 29 (+2) cases, 1 death

La Quinta: 482 (+46) cases, 14 deaths

Indio: 2,176 (+86) cases, 47 (+1) deaths

Coachella: 1,618 (+41) cases, 15 deaths

Thousand Palms: 110 (+5) cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 76 (+1) cases, 1 death

Thermal: 107 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 254 (+11) cases, 6 deaths

North Shore: 84 (+2) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 184 (+5) cases, 1 death

Sky Valley: 21 (+1) cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 27 cases, 1 death

Anza: 7 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18-39 has the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 12,608.

Currently, 507 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 131 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 10,795.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

The seven-day average positivity rate — the daily percentage of people who are tested and turn out to be positive for the virus — is 17% in the county.

All school campuses in Riverside County will remain closed when the academic year begins.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 7/20/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.