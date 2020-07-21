Donkeys Wander onto Freeway in Riverside, Struck By Vehicles

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A cement truck and two other vehicles struck some donkeys that had wandered onto a stretch of the northbound Riverside (215) Freeway in Riverside Tuesday morning, prompting a closure of all lanes until further notice.

The crashes were reported about 2:25 a.m. near Center Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A drove of donkeys had entered the freeway from the Center Street offramp and a cement truck struck two donkeys and two other vehicles struck the animals and another vehicle struck a horse. At least four donkeys were killed and their remains were in lanes of traffic, the CHP said. The status of the horse was unknown.

The impact of the crash caused the cement truck to jackknife across all northbound lanes of the freeway, prompting the CHP to close that stretch of the freeway at Center Street at about 2:40 a.m. Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Center Street.