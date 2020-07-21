Modernism Week Fall Preview may go virtual

The organizers of Modernism Week announced Tuesday live events will not happen in the fall due to coronavirus.

Fall Preview was scheduled to kick off in October, but that might go virtual.

“We hope to create a sampling of online virtual programs for you that will be educational, engaging and entertaining,” said Modernism Week CEO, J. Chris Mobley in a press release.

Modernism Week is meant to celebrate and foster appreciation of midcentury architecture and design, as well as contemporary thinking in these fields by encouraging education, preservation and sustainable modern living as represented in the greater Palm Springs area.