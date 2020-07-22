Death investigation closes part of Ave. 49 in Coachella

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a death investigation Wednesday morning in the area of Avenue 49 and Calle Abelia in Coachella.

Avenue 49 is closed from Frederick to Van Buren.

Part of the entrance to the Rancho Las Flores homes is also blocked off for the investigation.

Forensics are on scene.

The sheriff’s department has not released anymore details at this time, but tell NBC Palm Springs they have no reason to believe there is a threat to the public.

