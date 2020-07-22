1,092 new coronavirus cases, 28 new deaths reported Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 1,092 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 31,982 confirmed cases countywide.

28 new deaths ware also reported bringing the counties total to 617 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 606 (+26) cases, 7 (+1) deaths

Cathedral City: 1,194 (+37) cases, 15 (+2) deaths

Palm Springs: 633 (+29) cases, 22 (+3) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 172 (+9) cases, 13 (+1) deaths

Palm Desert: 709 (+32) cases, 37 (+2) deaths

Indian Wells: 31 (+1) cases, 1 death

La Quinta: 516 (+14) cases, 14 deaths

Indio: 2,315 (+67) cases, 48 (+1) deaths

Coachella: 1,712 (+50) cases, 15 deaths

Thousand Palms: 126 (+6) cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 87 (+8) cases, (+3) death

Thermal: 112 (+2) cases, no deaths

Mecca: 264 (+7) cases, 7 (+1) deaths

North Shore: 88 (+8) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 198 (+8) cases, 1 death

Sky Valley: 22 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 27 cases, 1 death

Anza: 7 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18-39 has the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 13,508, 487 more than Tuesday.

Currently, 528 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 143 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 11,270.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

All school campuses in Riverside County will remain closed when the academic year begins.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 7/22/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.