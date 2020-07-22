Three more suspects identified in connection to missing couple Jonathan and Audrey

Three additional suspects have been identified in the case of the missing Coachella Valley couple, Jonathan Reynoso and Audrey Moran, who disappeared in 2017.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday Aaron Fernando Bernal, age 28, of Indio and Eric Rios, age 31, of Coachella were arrested Tuesday.

Bernal was arrested for Murder and Rios for Accessory to a Murder.

Both suspects were arrested in the Coachella Valley without incident and booked at local jails.

Investigators have also added Murder charges to Adilene Ines Castaneda, age 27, of Coachella who has been in Riverside County custody since February 5th, 2020 for an unrelated narcotics investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.

On June 27th Manuel Rios, age 28 of Coachella, Abraham Fregoso, age 32 of Indio, and Jesus Ruiz Jr., age 41 Stockton, were arrested for Murder.

The Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact investigators at line at (760)-393-3544.

View more here: