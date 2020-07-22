Two arrested in fatal Desert Hot Springs shooting

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Police Wednesday announced a second arrest in connection with a July 14 shooting in Desert Hot Springs that killed one man and wounded another.

Angel Arangure, 18, of Desert Hot Springs was taken into custody Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Arangure, who’s being held at the Riverside jail in lieu of $1 million bail, is set to make his initial court appearance as early as Thursday.

Police did not say how they identified Arangure as a suspect in the July 14 shooting in the 10000 block of Santa Cruz Road, near West Drive.

Officers patrolling the area heard gunshots about 11:50 that night and located three men inside a car attempting to flee the area, with two of them shot, police said.

The two victims, whose names were not released, were taken to an area hospital, where one of them later died. The other was treated and released, police said.

Police arrested a 17-year-old man, whose name was also not released because he is a minor, within 12 hours of the shooting. He was later charged with murder, although additional information about the minor was not released, nor was a possible motive in the shooting.

Arangure has no documented felony convictions in Riverside County.

This story was updated 7/22/20 with arrest information