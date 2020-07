Manny the Movie Guy Explores “Radioactive” with Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley, Director Marjane Satrapi

New on Amazon Prime is the biopic “Radioactive” with the explosive Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie, the scientist who changed the world. Matching Pike’s passion is Sam Riley as husband Pierre Curie. From director Marjane Satrapi, this is part romance and full-on homage to the great Marie Curie. Check out my interview with the cast and director Satrapi.