Palm Springs Resident and Cult Movie Icon Udo Kier Talks To Manny The Movie Guy About “The Painted Bird”

With just one look at his memorable face and you’ll recognize Udo Kier. Throughout his stellar career, the cult movie icon has gravitated between blockbusters, b-movies, and arthouse cinema and has worked with legendary directors like Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Wim Wenders, and Gus Van Sant to name a few. I have been a fan of the actor from his early Paul Morrissey/Andy Warhol movies and became a bigger fan when I saw him in a Madonna video for her “Deeper and Deeper” single. Nowadays, the longtime Palm Springs resident continues to make thought-provoking films such as the Cannes Jury Prize winner “Bacurau” (one of my favorite films this year) and the gripping “The Painted Bird.” I caught up with the actor to talk about “The Painted Bird,” his career in movies, working with Madonna, and looking back at his glorious past while his gaze is firmly planted to the future.