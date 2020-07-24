654 New Coronavirus Cases, 191 Recoveries Reported Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 654 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 33,467 confirmed cases countywide.

No new deaths were reported keeping the county’s total at 637 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 636 (+15) cases, 8 deaths

Cathedral City: 1,231 (+12) cases, 15 deaths

Palm Springs: 667 (+14) cases, 24 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 177 (+2) cases, 13 deaths

Palm Desert: 728 (+10) cases, 39 deaths

Indian Wells: 31 cases, 1 death

La Quinta: 533 (+11) cases, 14 deaths

Indio: 2,406 (+91) cases, 48 deaths

Coachella: 1,792 (+39) cases, 15 deaths

Thousand Palms: 129 (+2) cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 90 (+3) cases, 2 deaths

Thermal: 116 (+1) cases, no deaths

Mecca: 281 (+14) cases, 7 deaths

North Shore: 95 (+2) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 212 (+9) cases, 1 death

Sky Valley: 23 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 28 (+1) cases, 1 death

Anza: 8 (+1) cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18-39 has the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 14,110, 258 more than Thursday.

Currently, 523 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 159 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 11,705.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

California now has the most COVID-19 cases in the nation after passing New York Wednesday, though New York has recorded more fatalities.

Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari told the Board of Supervisors last week that the average positivity rate among those screened for the virus countywide is at 20%, two and a half times the preferred state threshold of 8%.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 26 days. A doubling rate of seven days is considered severe.

Most of the county’s fatalities stemming from complications tied to COVID-19 have been people between the ages of 65 and 84, according to RUHS. The agency said most of the county’s infections are in the 25 to 44 age group.

Friday morning, county officials will join representatives from several nonprofits to announce the distribution of 10 million masks countywide as part of a local virus containment strategy. There will also be an update on the work of the Riverside County Economic Recovery Task Force, which was formed by the Board of Supervisors to identify ways of aiding the private sector amid the ongoing public health regulations that have forced many businesses to shut down.

The county was advancing into stage 3 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-stage deregulation plan for economic recovery when he announced another round of restrictions earlier this month amid a dramatic rise in infection rates.

Riverside County was among 32 counties that landed on the California Department of Public Health’s monitoring list after patient counts jumped in the latter half of June.

Article updated: 7/24/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.