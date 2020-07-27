Felon Arrested in February Killing in the Coachella Valley

INDIO (CNS) – Authorities Monday announced the arrest of a 31-year-old convicted felon accused of killing a man earlier this year near Indio.

Ruben Corria Esquivel Jr. of Coachella was taken into custody Friday and booked at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion of murdering 42- year-old Vincent Aispuro five months ago, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Carroll.

Esquivel, who is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, is set to make his initial court appearance as early as Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about midnight Feb. 21 to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 47600 block of Van Buren Street in unincorporated Riverside County near Indio and found Aispuro suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Carroll.

Aispuro was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Homicide investigators began working the case, and through unspecified leads, eventually identified Esquivel as the suspect. He was tracked down and arrested at a home in the 88000 block of Avenue 70 in Thermal.

A motive for the killing and what weapon was used has not been disclosed.

Esquivel has documented felony convictions in Riverside County that include attempted carjacking and three parole violations, court records show. He was also convicted in 2012 of a misdemeanor for participating in a criminal street gang.