“The Kissing Booth 2” Interview with Taylor Zakhar Perez and Maisie Richardson-Sellers

I had a fantastic time talking to Taylor Zakhar Perez and Maisie Richardson-Sellers for “The Kissing Booth 2.” Both are sweet and playful and Taylor even clocked me as a dancer! How did he know? HA! Take a look at my interview with Taylor aka the snack in the movie and Maisie as the perceived villain, but is she really?