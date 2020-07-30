Officers searching for suspect following stolen vehicle pursuit and crash

The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to review any surveillance footage you may have if you live in the 700-900 block of Desert Way or the area of E. Mesquite Avenue and Desert Way.

Around 8:30 Wednesday night officers received reports a Volkswagon Atlas reported stolen In Rancho Mirage was in the 3600 Block of Ramon Road in Palm Springs.

Officers arrived at the area, located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver of the Volkswagon ran from the vehicle after a collision into a residence in the area of E. Mesquite Ave. and Desert Way.

Officers were unable to locate the unidentified suspect after an extensive search which included the use of a helicopter.

Officers are also looking for witnesses who may have seen anyone run from the stolen vehicle.

If you have information related to this incident, please call the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-323-8133 or anonymous information can be provided to crime stoppers at 760-341-7867.