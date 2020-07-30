Palm Springs Restaurants, Bars to Close 12 AM to 5 AM

In an effort to assist the City of Palm Springs enforce County and State COVID-19 regulations — restaurants, bars, wineries, distilleries and breweries must now close at 12 a.m. midnight until 5 a.m.

An earlier City order required those establishments to close at 11 p.m.

This represents a change to 12 a.m. midnight.

“The City of Palm Springs recognizes that during the summer when extreme heat is an issue for everyone, diners may prefer to eat outdoors later than usual,” said. City Manager David H. Ready. “With that in mind, we determined it would be reasonable that these establishments may stay open until midnight.”

The temporary order goes into effect at noon on Friday, July 31, and will remain until the COVID-19 emergency is abated.

The order does not apply to drive-through or pick up operations.

To view the full order, CLICK HERE.

This article was updated 7/30/20 with new order of 12 A.M. rather than 11 P.M.