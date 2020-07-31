California Reports First Child Coronavirus Death

The California Department of Public Health has reported the first coronavirus child death Friday.

Health officials say the victim was a teen from the Central Valley who had underlying health issues.

The CDPH gave no other details citing HIPPA laws and patient confidentiality.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of this young person whose death is a tragic and powerful reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health.

There have been no deaths reported in children 12 and under including infants.