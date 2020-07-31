Overnight shooting leads to double homicide investigation in Palm Springs

Two people are dead following an overnight shooting in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs police responded to several 911 calls about gunshots near Palm Vista and Granada Avenue around 1:15 am.

During that time, two male gunshot victims believed to have been shot in the area arrived at Desert Regional Medical Center.

Both victims, 17 years old and 25 years old, have died.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call the PSPD Crimes Against Persons Unit at 760-323-8129.

Anyone with information can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).

