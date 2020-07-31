The Salvation Army Hosts Back To School Bash Drive-thru Style

The Salvation Army is hosting their back to school bash giveaway at The Davis Center in Cathedral City. They will be distributing backpacks full of school supplies, food, and toys for students 1st-12th grade.

This year students will also be receiving a special gift in their backpacks, a packet of face masks to help keep them safe.

“Normally in past years we’ve had probably over 800 to 1,000 people come through our building, we would kind of have an open house, we’d have jumpers and waterslides,” said Captain James Parks with Tha Salvation Army.

This year, because of the pandemic, the back to school bash will continue but it will be hosted drive-thru style.

“Kids are distant learning but we know that they still need some supplies at home. maybe to help get them through this first fall semester and hopefully, it ‘s a little bit of relief for the parents as well,” added Parks.

And beyond binders and notebooks, students will also be receiving face masks, an item not needed before, but something we are all familiar with now.

“We know that these are a commodity these days and it’s very important, so each child and each backpack will have a package of masks that kids can have for their safety at home,” explained Parks.

Though it may be too early to gauge exactly what items are needed to help with distance learning…people interested in donating may want to keep some items in mind.

“Kids are at home, they are on their chrome books or laptops, I know that they could use headphones or earbuds that they might be able to use for their communication as well as possibly wireless mouses or something they could use for easy access to their computers,” said Parks

If you are not able to make it to the giveaway Friday, The Salvation Army will be hosting their fill the bus event next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday so be on the lookout for that.

They also tell NBC Palm Springs that if people do find themselves short on supplies, people will be put on a waiting list until items are replenished.