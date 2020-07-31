Two Early Morning Crashes Reported near Cabazon in I-10 Road Work Area

CABAZON (CNS) – Two vehicles smashed into temporary construction barriers on Interstate 10 near Cabazon Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.

The crashes occurred minutes apart around 7:45 a.m. in the eastbound direction near the Desert Hills Premium Outlets, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorists crashed within a temporary crossover lane erected this week between Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon as part of the I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project. The project, also called the I-10 Tune- Up, is gradually making improvements to nearly 20 miles of roadway between Beaumont and state Route 111 north of Palm Springs.

Two tow trucks were called to the scene.

The CHP requested Caltrans respond to check its new lane configuration, citing several crashes reported Friday morning alone, and callers who said they “did not even notice that (the) lane was ending.”