Update: Water Fire in Whitewater 52 acres, 70% contained

The Water Fire burning in Whitewater is 52 acres with 70% containment Monday morning.

The blaze was reported at 1:26 p.m. Sunday near Whitewater Canyon Road in the Whitewater Preserve area, about 10 miles east of the massive Apple Fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

#WaterFire [UPDATE] The forward rate of spread has been stopped. Updated acreage is 70. Resources will remain on scene for several hours for mop-up operations. pic.twitter.com/HOp2MvzGWw — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 3, 2020

The size of the fire was revised down from an earlier estimate of 100 acres, fire officials said.

The fire prompted 220 firefighters to be dispatched to the area. Their focus will now shift on mopping up hotspots for the next several hours, fire officials said.

Interstate 10 off-ramps for Whitewater Canyon Road were closed in both directions, as well as Tipton Road from Wendy Road to the Interstate 10, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.