Fire restrictions increased on San Bernardino National Forest

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – It’s midsummer on the San Bernardino National Forest, and with temperatures rising, the vegetation drying and wildfires increasing in both frequency and size, fire managers are taking action to the threat by further restricting campfires, smoking and recreational shooting.

The following will be effective on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, until winter conditions allow them to be lowered again:

Campfires are now prohibited at Yellow Post Sites and are only allowed at open family campgrounds. You are, however, allowed to have a fire ring, stove, or lantern that runs on gas fuel and has a shut off valve, provided you have obtained your California Campfire Permit.

Barbecues in Forest Service-provided grill stands will continue to be allowed at Jenks Lake, Applewhite, Lake Fulmor, Lake Hemet and Fuller Mill Creek picnic areas

Smoking is now only allowed inside your vehicle or at open developed campgrounds.

Discharging a firearm is no longer allowed anywhere in the forest except for when hunting and at the three shooting ranges that operate under a special use permit with the forest: Big Bear Valley Sportsman Club, Arrowhead Fish and Game range and the Lytle Creek Firing Line.

Remember, fireworks are always prohibited in addition to dispersed campfires, such as a ground fire within a visitor-created rock ring.

There is a mandatory federal court appearance for any citation given for violating fire restrictions. There is a maximum fine of $5,000 and/or up to six months imprisonment, or $10,000 and/or one year for an organization.

For a list of prohibitions and exemptions, please read the attached Forest Order.

Visitors should contact ranger stations for any questions.

This information is from San Bernardino National Forest officials