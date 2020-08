Wildomar Man Reported Missing Found Safe, Authorities Say

WILDOMAR (CNS) – A 81-year-old man suffering from dementia, who went missing from Wildomar, was found safe Tuesday in San Diego, authorities said.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department put out the call Monday morning that Clyde Waynick had not been seen for more than 24 hours.

Waynick was last seen Sunday about 7 a.m. driving away from his home in the 21000 block of Pumice Lane in a Lincoln sedan.

No further information was released.