Teenage Boys and Democracy: A Behind-The-Scenes Look at “Boys State”

The new Apple TV+ documentary BOYS STATE, which won the U.S. Documentary Competition Grand Jury Prize at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, is an eye-opening look at democracy and it’s as nail-biting as any election season. I spoke with filmmakers Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss about their interest in documenting Texas teenage boys learning democracy one week in 2018.

BOYS STATE premieres on Apple TV+ on August 14th.