Indio offers Senior Center as daytime “Cool Center” option

In order to provide more locations for people to cool off during dangerously warm summer temperatures, the City of Indio will open up limited space at the Indio Senior Center as a temporary daytime “Cool Center” effective Thursday, August 6.

The Indio Senior Center closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous summers it partnered with the County of Riverside in serving as a Cool Center during its normal operating hours.

Reopening a limited area of the Senior Center as a “Cool Center” requires additional staffing and training to follow state guidance regarding current Cool Center operation. Restrooms will be cleaned hourly, masks will be required, and proper social distancing will be practiced, with a maximum of ten people allowed in the provided space.

“While it is more important than ever to stay home when possible, we understand that comes with an increased financial burden. It’s expensive to run your air conditioner, fan, or other electronics and appliances all day,” said Indio Mayor Glenn Miller. “By opening up part of the Indio Senior Center to help cool off, we hope to be able to mitigate some of the tough choices people are having to make right now, and provide them with emergency shelter in the event of an unexpected power outage.”

The Cool Center space at the Indio Senior Center (45700 Aladdin St.) will operate from 12:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Regular Senior Center programs are not being provided at this time. For additional questions, please contact Argelia Jimenez at (760) 391-4170.