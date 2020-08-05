Public health officer issues statement on school waiver process

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser issued a memorandum to officials of public and private elementary schools in Riverside County Wednesday. The memo addresses that while the state provided guidance for the school waiver process earlier this week, Riverside County does not currently meet the state’s threshold to begin accepting waivers.

The memo provides information, guidance and the process for leaders at local elementary schools regarding the waiver process available for transitional-kindergarten (TK) through sixth-grade education in counties on the statewide COVID-19 monitoring list.

Dr. Kaiser’s memo also advises that the county Public Health Department may choose a phased-in approach with a selection of schools per supervisorial district in order to evaluate risk and probability of outbreak, rather than opening all applicants at once. This, he wrote, will be based on the number of applications received and in which regions.

This information is from the County of Riverside