“A Thousand Cuts” Explores Press Freedom and Democracy

I had a wonderful time meeting Ramona S. Diaz, at least virtually. The award-winning director is back with a vengeance with her stirring look at press freedom as embodied by Rappler’s Maria Ressa in “A Thousand Cuts,” one of my my favorite films and perhaps the most important film you’ll see this year. I spoke with the director about her interest in making the documentary, her perceptions of Maria Ressa and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, her life as a filmmaker, and her hopeful stance on democracy.

“A Thousand Cuts” opens nationwide in select theaters and virtual cinemas on August 7th via PBS Distribution/Frontline PBS.