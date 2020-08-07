Morongo Valley Fire Information Update

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s announce Thursday afternoon the community of Morongo Valley is subject to an evacuation warning in response to the growing Apple Fire.

The department advises those who require additional time to evacuated and those with pets and livestock to leave now.

The evacuation route is Highway 62 east or west.

Mandatory evacuation orders are also in place east of Oak Glen Road, and non-mandatory evacuations remain in effect in Forest Falls, Rimrock and Pioneertown, according to the Forest Service.

The Apple Fire Unified Command will host a community meeting at 6:00 p.m. Friday at the Morongo Valley Community Center, 11165 Vale Dr., Morongo Valley, CA to update the public on the latest fire behavior, suppression tactics and possible evacuations and closures.

Members of the Incident Management Team will present a short briefing regarding the incident and will be available to answer questions.

Residents or others with questions and concerns about the fire can call 909-383-5688.