LPGA Major Tournament to be Played Next Month Without Fans in Rancho Mirage

(CNS) – The ANA Inspiration golf tournament will go forward next month in Rancho Mirage after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, although spectators will not be allowed to watch from the course, organizers announced Friday.

The ANA Inspiration is set for Sept. 10-13 at the Mission Hills Country Club, and will be the first major tournament of the year for the Ladies Professional Golf Association. The tournament will be broadcast on the Golf Channel and Sky Sports.

“The champion’s walk at 18 and the jump into Poppie’s Pond are two of the greatest traditions on the LPGA Tour. While we wish we could have fans with us in person to celebrate these exciting moments, ensuring the health and safety of everyone inside and outside the ropes is of the utmost importance,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement.

The ANA Inspiration, which is one of five major championships in professional women’s golf, was originally set for April 2-5 but was postponed in March following a blanket order by county health officials that prohibited public gatherings that exceed 250 people due to COVID-19.

South Korean Jin-Young Ko bested fellow countrywoman Mi Hyang Lee last year to win the tournament, which offers some the largest cash prizes in all of women’s golf. Ko received $450,000 for the victory, and Lee received $275,721 for finishing second.

Previously known as the Kraft Nabisco Championship, the tournament was founded in 1972 by David Foster and Dinah Shore. It earned the designation as a major championship in 1983 and has been played at the Mission Hills Country Club since its inception, according to organizers.