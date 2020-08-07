Shooting Investigation in Coachella; Teens Tell Witnesses Their Family Member was Shot

A shooting investigation is underway in Coachella. Investigators have closed Ave 50 at Calhoun.

It happened around 7:30 Friday night near the Bella Canto neighborhood. People reported hearing shots fired, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies.

It appears a car crashed into a brick wall outside a neighborhood, and witness video shows at least one person was taken to the hospital.

Neighbors near the scene tell us they heard a car crash and then saw two teens run from the car. The teens jumped into their yard, telling them a family member had been shot while in the car. The number of victims or the extent of their injuries are unknown.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies cannot confirm details, only telling us they’re investigating the situation.