Why 3 in the Morning? Sam Jay Explains

Sam Jay is super funny! Her new Netflix stand-up special SAM JAY: 3 IN THE MORNING takes you on a roller-coaster ride from her story as a black lesbian to taking mushrooms at a London museum. Some of her sketches are political and some are accurate observations of American life but the show is not preachy or judgmental. The former Saturday Night Live writer takes us behind-the-scenes of her special which premieres this weekend on Netflix.