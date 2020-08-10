Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises Slightly

(CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose three-tenths of a cent Monday to $3.143, one day after remaining unchanged.

The average price is 1.1 cents more than one week ago and 6.8 cents higher than one month ago, but 41.4 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 36.5 cents since the start of the year.

“Production and inventory certainly are going up,” Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

“That, and the fact that oil prices have been relatively stable for the past five weeks means retail prices don’t have any reason to go way up or way down right now.”