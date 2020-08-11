1,393 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 New Deaths Reported Tuesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 1,393 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 additional deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 43,376 cases and 824 deaths.

There are 266 new cases in the Coachella Valley and no new deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 880 (+32) cases, 16 deaths

Cathedral City: 1,580 (+118) cases, 25 deaths

Palm Springs: 850 (+20) cases, 33 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 208 (+4) cases, 15 deaths

Palm Desert: 831 (+18) cases, 45 deaths

Indian Wells: 39 (+1) cases, 2 deaths

La Quinta: 650 (+11) cases, 16 deaths

Indio: 2,942 (+66) cases, 63 deaths

Coachella: 2,135 (+35) cases, 20 deaths

Thousand Palms: 172 (+7) cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 102 cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 143 (+2) cases, no deaths

Mecca: 350 (+9) cases, 8 deaths

North Shore: 110 (+3) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 273 (+5) cases, 2 death

Sky Valley: 33 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 40 (+1) cases, 1 death

Anza: 11 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18-39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 18,298 cases.

Currently, 358 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 112 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 22,381.

Last week, Emergency Management Department Director Bruce Barton told the Board of Supervisors that the county had “seen a downward trend in hospitalizations for the past 10 days.”

“In the prior week, we were (averaging) 475 in the hospital each day. But we’ve steadily seen COVID-positive hospitalizations go down. ICU utilization has also leveled off and come down slightly,” he said.

According to Barton, the greatest number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations are in District 4, which encompasses the Coachella Valley. Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage has seen the heaviest demand for COVID-19 treatment, requiring a 19-person federal medical team to assist on- site staff, the EMD director said.

Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari told the board that District 4 also has the highest proportion of coronavirus-related deaths. She said at the time that nearly two-thirds — 63% — of all COVID-19 deaths countywide were correlated to underlying conditions, principally chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease.

Most of the county’s deaths stemming from complications tied to COVID- 19 have been people between the ages of 65 and 84, Saruwatari said.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 32 days. A doubling rate of seven days is considered severe.

The county was advancing into stage 3 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four- stage deregulation plan for economic recovery when he announced another round of restrictions last month amid a dramatic rise in infection rates.

Riverside County was among the counties that landed on the California Department of Public Health’s monitoring list after patient counts jumped in the latter half of June. There are now 38 counties on the list.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, noted that the state has released updated guidance for youth sports activities, allowing activities to resume with physical distancing and safety protocols in place.

Participants must stay six feet from each other and activities must take place outdoors as much as possible. Tournaments, events and games indoors that require close contact among participants are not allowed.

“The new guidelines provide for some participation for youth sports, which is something we know parents, coaches and young athletes have been waiting for, but the number-one priority remains the safety of those involved,” Kaiser said. “These guidelines should not be looked at as a return to pre-pandemic participation.”

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

