“Work It” Interview with Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy

Sabrina Carpenter and Liza Koshy play best friends in the new Netflix dance/rom-com WORK IT and they act like BFFs in real life as well! They’re as fun as their characters Quinn and Jas, respectively. We talked about their interest in joining the cast, and why dancing movies are popular. Take a look at my interview with Sabrina and Liza and for WORK IT currently one of the most popular titles on Netflix.