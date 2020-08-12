Brush Fire Quickly Grows in Lake Hughes

The Lake Fire has quickly grown to 6,000 acres as of 5:25 p.m.

**UPDATE** #LakeFire has been updated to 6000 acres. #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 13, 2020

The Lake Fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. near North Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest, according to Marvin Lim of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which was battling the blaze with Angeles National Forest crews.

The fire had a “rapid rate of spread,” and the ANF and LACSD called in second-alarm responses.

By 4:30 p.m., the flames had burned 400 acres.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was working with the sheriff’s department to evacuate Lake Hughes residents north of the fire. It was not immediately clear if the evacuations would be mandatory.