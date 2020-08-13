97° F
99° F
tv
Search for:
News
Local
Crime
Community
National
#Trending
Sports
Coronavirus
Weather
You Ask. We Investigate.®
Desert Living Now
NBCares
Weekly Rundown
GCVCC Member of the Week
My Local Valley
About Us
News Team
tv
97° F
99° F
connect
Weather
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast 8 13 2020
Mike Everett
August 13, 2020 11:07 PM
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Video
Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast 8 13 2020
August 13, 2020
Local
BNP Paribas
Coachella Music Fest
Coachella Valley
coronavirus
covid
Economy
Gatherings
Large Events
Large Gatherings
Palm Springs
Stagecoach
Video
Is there a Way to Bring Back Large Events That Generate Billions For Valley's Economy?
August 13, 2020
Community
Local
CA
Governor
Lawsuit
nbc palm springs
parents sue newsom
reopening schools
Schools
Parents Sue Governor Newsom To Open Schools
August 13, 2020
Local
CVUSD
first day
Online
school
wifi
Video
Almost 5,000 CVUSD families relying on district for wifi this semester
August 13, 2020
Local
coronavirus
coronavirus testing
medical testing
National Guard
Riverside County
riverside county fairgrounds
riverside county health department
riverside county positive cases
696 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 New Deaths Reported Thursday in Riverside County
August 13, 2020
View More
Related Articles
Local
Is there a Way to Bring Back Large Events That Generate Billions For Valley’s Economy?
Community
Local
Parents Sue Governor Newsom To Open Schools
Local
Almost 5,000 CVUSD families relying on district for wifi this semester