Trash Truck Crashes into Power lines causing Outage

A trash truck pulled multiple power lines down in a Palm Desert neighborhood Friday evening leaving several homes without power.
The Riverside Sheriffs Department, Socal Edison and CAL Fire are on scene.
The incident was reported at 4:36 p.m. in the Avene of the States neighborhood and affected about 2,040 customers.
Power was restored to most by 6 p.m., but there were about a dozen homes on Massachusetts Street still without power after 6.
An estimated time of restoration for that section is unknown.