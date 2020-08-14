Trash Truck Crashes into Power lines causing Outage

A trash truck pulled multiple power lines down in a Palm Desert neighborhood Friday evening leaving several homes without power.

The Riverside Sheriffs Department, Socal Edison and CAL Fire are on scene.

The incident was reported at 4:36 p.m. in the Avene of the States neighborhood and affected about 2,040 customers.

Power was restored to most by 6 p.m., but there were about a dozen homes on Massachusetts Street still without power after 6.

An estimated time of restoration for that section is unknown.