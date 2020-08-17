Blackouts expected this afternoon and evening-Governor calls it “unacceptable.”

Buckling under a record breaking heat wave, The California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) warned Monday afternoon that more rolling blackouts will likely plunge California into darkness over the next three days. The new round of power outages are forecast to begin this afternoon as Cal ISO says the power demand will outstrip supply by 4,400 megawatts.

The alert came less than an hour after Governor Gavin Newsom urged Californians to cut back on power usage during the electricity strain which caused hundreds of thousands of the state’s residents to lose electricity Friday and Saturday evenings. The Governor signed an emergency proclamation Monday that frees up some power reserves. But even with that order, Cal ISO is predicting that the state will run out of electricity sometime this afternoon and evening.

Cal ISO Chair Steve Berberich said Monday “It is near certain” that utilities will have to cut off power to “millions” of people this week.

The #ISO is currently in Stage 2 emergency, with no load shedding ordered. Power outages of up to 1,500 MW anticipated between 6 and 7 p.m. Stay up-to-date by following us on Twitter. Keep up the conservation. #FlexAlert — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 18, 2020

Shortly before 2:00PM Monday, PG&E began sending automated phone messages to thousands of its customers in northern and central California advising them to prepare for blackouts between 3:00PM and 10:00PM. PG&E said the outages could last between one and two hours.

Southern California Edison which cut power to scattered parts of the southland during the weekend is asking customers to reduce air conditioning use and refrain from using non-essential appliances during the hours of 3:00PM to 10:00PM. On its website, Edison said the utility had been informed by Cal ISO that there would be an “electricity deficiency” and there simply would not be enough electricity available, resulting in forced blackouts.

The outages will mean that SCE customers in the Coachella Valley, where daytime highs are expected to top out between 114 and 118 degrees all week, will swelter without air conditioning.

It has been nearly 20 years since California experienced the type of power shortages it is now encountering. Governor Newsom is calling for an investigation into what happened and why. In a letter, Newsom stated, “These blackouts, which occurred without prior warning or enough time for preparation, are unacceptable and unbefitting of the nation’s largest and most innovative state. Residents, communities and other governmental organizations did not receive sufficient warning that these de-energizations could occur. Collectively, energy regulators failed to anticipate this event and to take necessary actions to ensure reliable power to Californians. This cannot stand. California residents and businesses deserve better from their government.”

Some businesses have been asked to close early and the California DMV announced it will close all offices statewide at 3:00PM through Wednesday to reduce power consumption.

This is a developing story which will be updated if blackouts begin.

