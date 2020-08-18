Lightning Sparks 100+ Acre Fire in Joshua Tree

San Bernardino County Fire officials are working to contain a vegetation fire in Joshua Tree as a result of lightning.

As of 2:05 PM Tuesday the blaze spread to over 100 acres.

At last update officials said the rate of spread had slowed and some backup units were called off.

JOSHUA TREE: #SBCoFD responding to numerous VEG FIRES as result of #lighting from storms moving through area. Largest near 4th St/Cascade Rd. 5 acres MROS thru light fuels. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) August 18, 2020

