Lightning Sparks 100+ Acre Fire in Joshua Tree

Lightning Sparks 100+ Acre Fire in Joshua Tree

Taylor Martinez

San Bernardino County Fire officials are working to contain a vegetation fire in Joshua Tree as a result of lightning.

As of 2:05 PM Tuesday the blaze spread to over 100 acres.

At last update officials said the rate of spread had slowed and some backup units were called off.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Palm Springs for more updates.