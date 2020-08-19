Congressman Ruiz Says Changes in Postal Service Affecting Coachella Valley

Congressman Raul Ruiz held a news conference outside the U.S. Post Office in La Quinta to denounce the changes to the service implemented by Postmaster Louis DeJoy.

DeJoy reversed course on the actions that have caused concern, saying in a statement he will suspend the changes until after the election.

Ruiz says the damage is done and being felt by his constituents.

“We must protect the Postal Service fore all Americans, not just a few selected states. Postmaster DeJoy must undo the damage already done to the U.S.P.S. and my constituents in CA 36. I’ll continue working to demand accountability and protect the U.S.P.S.,” said Ruiz after DeJoy announced the changes.