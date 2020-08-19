Cascade Fire Burns 160 Acres in Joshua Tree

The Cascade fire in Joshua Tree burned 160 acres Tuesday evening leaving San Bernardino County Fire officials to mop up hot spots throughout the evening.

Crews were successful in keeping the fire to LRA lands and kept the fire from spreading to adjacent BLM land.

San Bernardino County Fire responded with (3) Medic Engines, (3) Brush Engines, (2) Water Tenders, (2) Battalion Chiefs, a Hand Crew and a Safety Officer. More than 40 #SBCoFD Firefighters worked the fire.

The fire was a result of lightning.