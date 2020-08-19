Power Outage Affects 284 IID Customers in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – An estimated 284 customers lost power for nearly two hours Wednesday morning in Indio, where the temperature is forecast to reach 115 degrees.

The Imperial Irrigation District announced the outage via social media about 9 a.m. but did not specify what portion of the city was affected. The utility reported about 10:50 a.m. that power was fully restored.

IID officials urged any customers still without power to check their main breakers, or call 800-303-7756 for assistance.

The outage came as a heat wave continued to grip Riverside County, triggering an excessive heat warning through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Updated 8/19/20 12:19 PM