“Unhinged” Director on Opening Wide in Theaters

Filmmaker Derrick Borte creates a nerve-racking film in “Unhinged” with Russell Crowe as the deranged villain. It would be easy to categorize this as a road-rage film but it’s more than that. Take a look at my interview with Mister Derrick as we talk about his interest in making the film, the importance of Crowe’s character’s weight in relation to the story, and opening wide in theaters during the pandemic.