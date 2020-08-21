Census Bureau Still Accepting Census Takers Applications

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for people to become census takers for the 2020 Census in the city of Palm Springs.

The job entails, speaking with residents who have not completed or responded to the 2020 Census. The census taker will use mobile devices issued by the government to input information.

The national response rate is 64%, California is at 65.8%, and Riverside County has an overall rate of 62.9%. However, in the Palm Springs area, the response rate is a little over 50%. This number of households does not surpass the final count in the 2010 Census.

For that reason, the bureau is looking to fill temporary jobs as census takers at $17 an hour. This job also includes Premium Pay, which is a pre-determined set of extra hours worked to receive bonuses.

The 2020 Census Jobs website is now accepting applications. Census Takers will follow local, state, and federal public health guidelines when they visit and will be wearing masks. They must also complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.

For more information visit 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-JOB-2020 (562-2020).