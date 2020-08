Palm Springs Barricaded Suspect

A person is barricaded in a Palm Springs residence on West Santa Elena Road near the Tuscany Manor Resort.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, a SWAT team is on the way to aid at the scene.

West Santa Elena will be closed at Via Norte. They also ask the to public stay out of the area until further notice.

This is a breaking news story and will provide more information as it becomes available.