Proposed Dutch Bros Coffee Location in Indio Moves Forward

(CNS) – Construction on a proposed Dutch Bros coffee shop in Indio is expected to begin in January, with a grand opening tentatively scheduled for May, a city spokeswoman said Friday.

Plans for the proposed drive-thru coffee shop moved forward this week after the Indio City Council voted to sell a one-acre parcel of city-owned land to a developer for $356,820 on Wednesday.

Sage Las Palmas Indio, LLC, plans to construct an 850-square-foot building with outdoor patio seating on Highway 111 near Las Palmas Road, within eyeshot of Indio High School, and lease it to Oregon-based Dutch Bros.

“I think it will be great for the kids in high school,” Mayor Pro Tem Elaine Holmes said during the council meeting. “The job training as kids cycle in and out is important, and I appreciate that. Not every company will step up to training high school kids, but I think that’s very much a positive in our community.”

The developer still needs to obtain building permits from the city, water and engineering approvals from the city, plus public health approval from Riverside County, and sewer permit approval from Valley Sanitary District, according to Brooke Beare, a city spokeswoman.

Construction is tentatively expected to begin Jan. 15, 2021, with a grand opening scheduled for May 31, 2021, she said.

The Planning Commission approved the project earlier this month.

Dutch Bros locations typically earn $1.6 million in annual sales, and the Indio location is expected to create 46 jobs, five of which will be full time, Director of Economic Development Carl Morgan said Wednesday.

Ex-dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma started Dutch Bros in Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1992, and the company Friday boasts more than 12,000 employees and 404 open stores in nine states, according to Rilynn Davis, a Dutch Bros spokeswoman.

There are no Dutch Bros locations currently in Southern California. The closest location in the state is in Fresno, although Davis said locations are under construction in Bakersfield and Apple Valley.