Drive-In Movie: “House of Cardin”

The life and work of pop culture and fashion icon Pierre Cardin is explored in the new documentary “House of Cardin” from P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year and to a standing ovation at the Palm Springs International Film Festival this year. If you missed it, don’t worry, “House of Cardin” will be at the drive-in on Sept. 4th at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

Vintage cars and retro fashion are highly encouraged! Click here for your tickets.

I met the filmmaking duo at the Modernism Week at the beginning of this year. Check out my interview with Ebersole and Hughes and find out why “House of Cardin” is a must-see for those who love film, fashion and art!