Motorcyclist Injured in Hwy 74 Crash South of Palm Desert

(CNS) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday in a crash on state Route 74, about four miles south of Palm Desert.

The solo crash was reported at 6:08 a.m., with the downed motorcycle blocking the northbound lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The rider was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with injuries described as major, the CHP reported.