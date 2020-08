IID Experiencing Power Outage in Indio

An unspecified number of power customers have lost power in Indio, the Imperial Irrigation District reports.

There’s no estimate for when electricity will be restored.

We are currently experiencing a power outage in Indio. Estimated restoration time is unknown. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power. — IID (@IIDatWork) August 25, 2020

This story will be updated at more information becomes available